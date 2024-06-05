'Home Alone' house in Winnetka under contract; originally listed for sale at $5.25M

The 'Home Alone' house in Winnetka, seen in the classic 1990 movie, has been listed for sale on the market for $5.25 million.

WINNETKA, Ill. (WLS) -- The Winnetka house made famous in the movie "Home Alone" is under contract after just a week on the market.

This is the second time the house has been up for sale since the movie was shot in the late 1980's. The listing for the home now marks it as "contingent."

The house was renovated inside, so it doesn't look like it did in the movie.

The home is listed for $5.25 million. It is located on Lincoln Avenue.

The famous house is being brought to market by Coldwell Banker Realty's Dawn McKenna Group.