What Illinois politicians say Harris and Trump can do to win over undecided voters during the debate

Who's winning the debate on Tuesday night? Here's what JB Pritzker, Jim Durkin and Aaron Del Mar say Harris and Trump can do to gain undecided voters.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The stage is set, and at this point, the candidates should be, too.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will meet face-to-face for the first time in what is being billed as a high-stakes presidential debate.

"I think Kamala Harris is capable of managing through, but it's not easy. This guy is an actor, entertainer and a liar," said Gov. JB Pritzker.

Pritzker says Harris has the tall order of articulating her plan while managing expected falsehoods coming from Trump. From his own debate experience, the governor says, it is difficult to debate and fact check at the same time.

"Every time something comes up, do you counter what they are saying and point out what a lie it is? Or, do you use your short minute or two minutes to talk about what your plans are?" Pritzker said.

While the former president is not a traditional debater, Pritzker calls Trump a great debater, because he wins by disrupting, but Trump supporters fear that strategy will not win over undecided voters.

"I think he needs or stay on topic, stay on-message and stay incredibly disciplined. I think it's going to be the biggest challenge for him tonight," said Illinois Republican Party Co-chair Aaron Del Mar.

Both candidates must win about 7% of the electorate who are undecided in a handful of swing states.

Former Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin is a moderate Republican who is not supporting Trump, but he says Harris must give more meat on the bone Tuesday night to get independent voters on her side.

"They are not going to put somebody in who they who's not going to be able to put out a good plan about how they're going to be able to manage this job and how they're going to what their vision is for the United States," Durkin said.