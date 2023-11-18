Magnificent Mile Lights Festival set to take place Saturday | See parade route, street closures

There will be a Chicago parade and other events Saturday as part of the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival along the Magnificent Mile.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival will take place Saturday downtown Chicago.

Michigan Avenue is expected to be packed with tens of thousands of people.

The festivities actually kick off with the opening of Lights Festival Lane at 401 N. Michigan Ave.

This runs from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Visitors will be able to get a picture with Santa himself, enjoy other festive family friendly activities and stop by many different festive booths to get warmed up for the parade, which starts at 5:30 p.m.

The parade starts at North Michigan and Oak Street, and will travel south to Wacker Drive.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse are leading the parade as the Grand Marshals. They'll be followed by lots of celebrity live performances and even marching bands from Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Alabama.

A fireworks display lighting up the Mag Mile and Chicago River will take place at 7 p.m.

There are going to be lots of street closures in effect downtown to make all of this possible. So, prepare accordingly.

The Chicago Police Department is asking everyone spending time downtown to be aware of their surroundings, and to report any suspicious activity.

Street Closures

Closed from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

- Oak Street from State Street to Michigan Avenue

- North Michigan Avenue from Oak Street to Wacker Drive

- Upper Wacker Drive from Michigan Avenue to east turnaround

Closed from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

- Upper Columbus Drive from Wacker Drive to Randolph Street

Closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

- Clark Street (east curb lane only from Oak Street to Delaware Street)

- Delaware Street from Dearborn Street to Clark Street (north curb lane only

- Oak Street from Clark Street to State Street

- Dearborn Street from Delaware Street to Maple Street

- Walton Street from State Street to Clark Street

Closed from 3:30 to 9 p.m.

- Upper Columbus Drive (the curb lanes from Wacker Drive to Randolph Street)

- Randolph Street (curb lanes from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive)

For more information, visit TheMagnificentMile.com/lights-festival.

The magic of the holidays, Chicago-style, is captured for viewers around the country with spectacular entertainment, beloved Walt Disney World characters, luminous floats, Santa and dazzling fireworks, as more than a million twinkling Michigan Avenue lights set the stage for the broadcast of the fantastic Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival airing, Sunday, Nov. 19 from 6-7 p.m. on ABC7 Chicago. Encore broadcasts will air Sunday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 10 at 11 p.m. The parade steps off on Oak Street and travels down Michigan Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m.