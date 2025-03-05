Woman, 68, dies after West Side hit-and-run, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a 68-year-old woman has died after a hit-and-run while crossing North Avenue on the West Side last month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 68-year-old woman has died after a hit-and-run on the West Side last week, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred on February 24 at about 7:57 p.m. in the 5400-block of West North Avenue.

Police said the victim was crossing North Avenue near Lotus Avenue when she was hit by a westbound sedan.

The driver took off, leaving the victim with head trauma and broken legs, police said. She was transported to Loyola Hospital, where she was in critical condition.

In an alert released by police, the woman has died.

Police released an alert overnight showing the type of vehicle they're looking for.

It's described as possibly a gray Hyundai Sonata with a model year between 2004 and 2006.

It likely has some front-driver's side damage. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

