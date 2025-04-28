24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Woman attacked at Insight Hospital, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, April 28, 2025 12:25PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was attacked at a South Side hospital on Saturday, according to Chicago police.

The attack happened at about 12:06 p.m. at Insight Hospital and Medical Center Chicago, according to Chicago police.

The woman, 46, was stating in the patient area when a 33-year-old man allegedly approached her from behind, police said.

The man tried to choke the victim and left bruising on her neck, according to police.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken for a mental health evaluation, police said.

The woman was treated at the scene. The extent of her injuries was not immediately known.

Chicago police did not provide any further information.

