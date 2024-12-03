Woman dies after being found on fire in abandoned Englewood apartment building: CPD

A woman died after she was found on fire in an abandoned Englewood apartment building on South Morgan Street, Chicago police said.

A woman died after she was found on fire in an abandoned Englewood apartment building on South Morgan Street, Chicago police said.

A woman died after she was found on fire in an abandoned Englewood apartment building on South Morgan Street, Chicago police said.

A woman died after she was found on fire in an abandoned Englewood apartment building on South Morgan Street, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman died Monday night, after Chicago police officers found her on fire at an abandoned apartment building in Englewood, Chicago police said.

CPD and Chicago fire crews responded to the 5900-block of South Morgan Street about 10:05 p.m. for a reported fire.

Police arrived first, and found the woman, who was about 50 years old, on fire and unresponsive near the basement door, CPD said. Officers tried to put out the fire, police said.

Chicago fire crews arrived and put out the blaze. The woman suffered burns, police said.

SEE ALSO: 2 injured in South Austin building fire, Chicago Fire Dept. says

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and the CFD bomb and arson detectives are investigating, police said.

Chicago fire crews passed out smoke detectors and safety information in the area Tuesday morning.