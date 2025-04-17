Woman dies after man allegedly posing as surgeon tried to remove implants at his home

QUEENS, New York -- A 31-year-old woman has died after a man allegedly posing as a plastic surgeon on TikTok tried to remove her butt implants in a New York home, police said.
Felipe Hoyos-Foronda, 38, was arrested last month at the airport.
Police said he was trying to flee to Colombia.
Prosecutors say that after he administered lidocaine to 31-year-old Maria Penaloza at his home in Queens she went into cardiac arrest and then became brain-dead.
Hoyos-Foronda was charged with assault and practicing without a license.
So far, there's no word on whether the Queens district attorney plans to upgrade the charges against him.