Woman dies in Aurora apartment fire, officials say

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman died in a west suburban apartment fire on Monday, officials said.

The Aurora Fire Department responded to the four-story apartment complex in the 900-block of North Avenue around 2:15 p.m.

When first responders arrived at the scene, residents were evacuating and reported smoke on the building's second floor.

Firefighters found a unit filled with smoke on the building's west end. They extinguished a small fire in the bedroom.

A 39-year-old woman was found dead inside. No one else was inside the unit, and no other injuries were reported.

The Kane County Coroner's Office responded to the scene, and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The Aurora Fire Department said no foul play is expected, and the fire appears to have been accidental.

The Aurora Fire Department and the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating.