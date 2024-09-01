Woman dies after CTA bus crash in Wrightwood, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman has died after crashing with a CTA bus on Sunday morning, according to Chicago police.

The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. in the 7800-block of Western Avenue near 79th Street.

The woman, 41, was on a three-wheel motorcycle when it crashed with a CTA bus. Both were traveling northbound.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she died.

It is unknown if there were any passengers on the bus.

No other injuries were reported. CPD Major Accidents is investigating.

Nobody was identified.

