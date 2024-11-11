Woman drives off edge of Norridge shopping mall's parking garage, flipping car: officials

Norwood Park firefighters said a woman drove off the edge of a parking garage attached to Harlem Irving Plaza in Norridge, Illinois Monday.

NORRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A car plunged from a parking garage attached to Harlem Irving Plaza in Norridge on Monday afternoon.

Norwood Park firefighters said an elderly woman drove off the edge of the parking garage, flipping her car in the process.

She was trapped upside down with her seat belt holding her in place while first responders worked for 30 minutes to get her out.

Police asked people to avoid the area while they worked to get the woman out.

She is said to be in good spirits and is expected to be OK.