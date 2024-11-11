24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Woman drives off edge of Norridge shopping mall's parking garage, flipping car: officials

Monday, November 11, 2024 10:16PM
NORRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A car plunged from a parking garage attached to Harlem Irving Plaza in Norridge on Monday afternoon.

Norwood Park firefighters said an elderly woman drove off the edge of the parking garage, flipping her car in the process.

She was trapped upside down with her seat belt holding her in place while first responders worked for 30 minutes to get her out.

Police asked people to avoid the area while they worked to get the woman out.

She is said to be in good spirits and is expected to be OK.

