Woman found dead in South Loop, death investigation underway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A death investigation is underway after a woman died in downtown Chicago, according to police.

The woman was found unresponsive at about 7:20 p.m. at the bottom of the stairs at a residence at Prairie Avenue and Roosevelt Road in the South Loop.

The woman's cause of death has not been revealed as authorities conduct an autopsy.

Her identity is unknown.

CPD detectives are conducting a death investigation.