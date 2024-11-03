Young woman loses vision in one eye after brazen paintball attack near her SW Side home, family says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 19-year-old was just steps away from her Southwest Side home when someone with a paintball gun shot her and multiple others.

"They were both on the floor, crying and screaming, their hot chocolate next to them on the floor," said Adrean Murillo, the victim's brother.

The night of Halloween ended tragically for Adrean's younger sister, Vicky.

Vicky's family said one of those shots hit her in the face, and doctors now believe her vision in one eye is permanently damaged.

Adrean said the offenders were driving around their neighborhood, firing shots of paintballs at people.

"What they said is this car followed them around the block, and then it made a U-turn and stuck phones out the window, started recording, and that's when they shot the paintballs at them," Adrean said.

Now, Vicky and her friend are both recovering from serious injuries they suffered near West 63rd Place and South Normandy Avenue.

Adrean said several of his neighbors were also shot by paintballs on the same night, and he is frustrated by the crime's senselessness.

"That was crazy to me, because they were wearing pink, fluffy things. I don't know who would target young women like that," Adrean said.

Now, the family said, doctors do not believe Vicky will get her vision back in that left eye.

"Unfortunately, it's very unlikely, and if there's any vision restored to that eye, it's going to be extremely blurry," Adrean said.

The family said they are continuing to work with investigators in finding evidence online and around their neighborhood.

But for now, CPD said, no one has been arrested.

