1 charged with reckless homicide in Worth road rage incident, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has ben charged in a fatal road rage incident in south suburban Worth Monday, police said.

Worth police responded a reported hit-and-run crash at about 6:20 p.m. to the 6500-block of West 115th Street.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a 46-year-old man was struck by a dark-colored BMW sedan which fled southbound on Natchez Avenue, police said.

Investigators said it stemmed from a road rage incident involving the victim's adult son and the driver of the BMW.

Police said the victim witnessed the road rage incident and entered the roadway on foot attempting to intervene.

As the victim went to check on his son, police said the BMW driver then fatally struck the victim.

The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital, where he later died.

Police said the BMW driver, 27-year-old Abdalla Shaban of Worth, was located moments later at his residence in the 11500-block of South Natchez and arrested.

Shaban has been charged with one count of reckless homicide, one count of leaving the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury and multiple traffic offenses.

