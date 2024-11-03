Man wanted for robbery on CTA Red Line train in Wrigleyville: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a suspect in a robbery that happened on a CTA Red Line train last month.
Police said the robbery happened at the Addison Red Line Station in the Wrigleyville neighborhood around 9 p.m. on Oct. 22.
Police said a man wearing a blue Los Angeles basketball jersey took a cellphone from a passenger and then took off on a small bicycle.
Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-745-4447.
