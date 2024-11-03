Man wanted for robbery on CTA Red Line train in Wrigleyville: Chicago police

The Chicago Police Department is looking for a suspect in a robbery on a CTA Red Line train at the Addison Street station in Wrigleyville.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a suspect in a robbery that happened on a CTA Red Line train last month.

Police said the robbery happened at the Addison Red Line Station in the Wrigleyville neighborhood around 9 p.m. on Oct. 22.

Police said a man wearing a blue Los Angeles basketball jersey took a cellphone from a passenger and then took off on a small bicycle.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-745-4447.

