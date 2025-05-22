Illinois State Police trooper injured in crash with wrong-way driver in Markham: ISP

A wrong-way Markham crash injured an Illinois State Police trooper near I-57 and 159th Street Thursday, ISP said.

MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- An Illinois State Police trooper was injured Thursday, after being hit by a wrong-way driver in the south suburbs, officials said.

The crash took place about 1:05 p.m. near Interstate 57 and 159th Street in Markham.

Chopper 7 was over the scene about 3:40 p.m. A squad car and white sedan could be seen off a ramp in the area. Both appeared to have damage, and there were some closures, while police investigated.

Police said the trooper was taken to a local hospital with injuries, but they did not provide any additional information about the trooper's condition, what led up to the crash or if anyone else was injured.

Illinois State Police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.