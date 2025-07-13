Yankees and Cubs meet, winner takes 3-game series

Chicago Cubs (56-39, first in the NL Central) vs. New York Yankees (53-42, second in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Shota Imanaga (5-3, 2.80 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Yankees: Will Warren (6-4, 4.70 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

Yankees -127, Cubs +107; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

New York is 53-42 overall and 30-18 in home games. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.83 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Chicago has gone 26-23 in road games and 56-39 overall. The Cubs have a 41-8 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 24 doubles, two triples and 35 home runs while hitting .358 for the Yankees. Cody Bellinger is 17 for 42 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Seiya Suzuki has 23 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs and 77 RBI for the Cubs. Michael Busch is 13 for 36 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .300 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Cubs: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Max Fried: day-to-day (finger), Mark Leiter Jr.: 15-Day IL (fubular), Clarke Schmidt: 15-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle), Yerry De Los Santos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

Cubs: Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (calf), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (oblique), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.