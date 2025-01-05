Woman found guilty of Tejano star Selena's murder says she has 'bounty on her head', requests parole

GATESVILLE, Texas -- The woman who was found responsible for the murder of beloved Tejano star Selena Quintanilla Perez 30 years ago is looking to be released from prison, officials said.

Yolanda Saldivar has reportedly applied for parole after the inmate said that she has a bounty on her head.

She was found guilty in 1995 of shooting and killing Quintanilla in Corpus Christi on March 31.

Just before the shooting, which Saldivar said was an accident, she was confronted by the 23-year-old singer over embezzlement allegations.

Saldivar worked as a nurse and was the founder and president of Selena's fan club.

Her trial was moved to Houston due to extreme pre-trial publicity.

Saldivar was found guilty and sentenced to life at the maximum security women's prison Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, Texas.

It was deemed that she would be eligible for parole after serving 30 years. Salvidar now says that she is being targeted by other inmates who want "justice for Selena," according to reports.

Officials said Selena's family is expected to learn if she'll be released sometime in January.