Hate crime charges dropped for man accused of pepper spraying 3 at pro-Palestinian protest in Skokie

Zevulen Ebert is facing hate crime charges in pepper spray incident at a pro-Palestinian protest outside a Solidarity with Israel event in Skokie.

Zevulen Ebert is facing hate crime charges in pepper spray incident at a pro-Palestinian protest outside a Solidarity with Israel event in Skokie.

Zevulen Ebert is facing hate crime charges in pepper spray incident at a pro-Palestinian protest outside a Solidarity with Israel event in Skokie.

Zevulen Ebert is facing hate crime charges in pepper spray incident at a pro-Palestinian protest outside a Solidarity with Israel event in Skokie.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man's hate crime charges were dropped after chaos erupted during a pro-Palestinian protest outside a pro-Israel event in Skokie in 2023.

The incident happened on Oct. 24, 2023 as police responded to a disturbance during a demonstration by about 200 Palestinian supporters while a show of solidarity with Israel was underway indoors at Ateras Ayala.

Police said at one point three people, including a Chicago police officer, were pepper sprayed during the rally.

Officers were seen tackling someone to the ground, and then, leading at least two men away in custody.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Zevulen Ebert was arrested in connection with a pepper spray incident.

Ebert was originally charged with two hate crime counts and two aggravated battery counts, police said.

However, on Friday Ebert pleaded guilty to only one count of aggravated battery in a public place and the hate crime charges were dropped.

A judge sentenced him to two years of court supervision. He was also ordered to pay $1,124 in fines and fees.

