Skokie protest today: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather outside Solidarity with Israel event

A pro-Palestinian protest is happening outside Ateras Ayala in Skokie, IL before a Solidarity with Israel rally.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in Skokie ahead of a Solidarity with Israel rally later Sunday evening.

The counter-protest was planned to be right outside of the kosher event space, but police have not allowed anyone without a ticket to the event on the premises.

A few dozen Palestinian-supporters were gathered right outside the shopping plaza on Touhy Avenue.

The group was supposed to gather on Sunday in downtown Chicago to rally, but they canceled that protest to bring their demonstration to the Solidarity with Israel event at Ateras Ayala.

"We're going to make the best out of it as we can, but this is not where we wanted to be. We should have the right to be within sight and sound," said USPCN National Chair Hatem Abudayyeh.

The event in Skokie is to show solidarity with the people of Israel following the Hamas attacks more than two weeks ago. The organizer of the event spoke with ABC7, saying protesters have a right to be heard.

"I have no problem with people saying that they want to stand up for the Palestinian people, but by standing up with Hamas and terrorism, you are not standing with the Palestinian people," said Alison Pure-Slovin with the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

The event is expected to wrap up at 6:30 p.m., and there's no word on how long the rally will last.