Saturday Morning Extra: Pour Moi Founder Discusses 3-Step Rotating Skincare System

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Pour Moi Founder Discusses 3-Step Rotating Skincare System

Want younger looking skin? It's all about your zip code - not your skin type! The latest innovation in skin care comes from Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare!

The Pour Moi Climate-Smart 3-Step Rotating System has been chosen by Time Magazine as one of the best inventions in beauty for 2020!

Founder & CEO of Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare, Ulli Haslacher shares with Val Warner the importance of quenching your skin and how the Pour Moi Climate-Smart 3-Step Rotating System hydrates into the skin layers.

They also have a special offer for all our Chicago viewers. Head to pourmoiskincare.com or call 909-243-1456 to get their 3-Step Rotating System: Midwest + Night Cream - a $189 value for $89, Spring Special.

This offer is good through April 17, 2021.
