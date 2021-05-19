Windy City LIVE

Skincare ingredients make a difference, Pour Moi founder says

Skincare ingredients do make a difference, Pour Moi Skincare founder says

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Pour Moi Skincare.

Ingredients DO make a difference, especially when it comes to skincare. The Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare 3-step Rotating System uses the finest ingredients, made in France to make your skin look young and vibrant.

Ulli Haslacher chats with Val about the importance of quenching your skin in your climate and how the Pour Moi Climate-Smart 3-Step Rotating System hydrates into the skin layers.

Plus they have a Windy City Live Dream Team Duo: Night-to-Morning special going on through June 2nd, 2021. Get the Clarifying Polish plus Night Cream - a $70 value for only $59, plus FREE shipping!! Head to pourmoiskincare.com to get yours today!
