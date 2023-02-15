WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
HEALTH & FITNESS

Doctors call for heart health monitoring for postpartum women

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, February 15, 2023 5:53PM
Doctors call for heart health monitoring for postpartum wealth
EMBED <>More Videos

Some Chicago doctors are pushing for postpartum monitoring of cardiovascular health.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heart health is top of mind this month, especially for women.

Some Chicago doctors are pushing for postpartum monitoring of cardiovascular health.

Many moms develop high blood pressure during pregnancy. It makes sense when you consider that the body is working extra hard to grow a baby.

But those who are affected have a higher risk of having heart problems after the baby is born.

Doctor Priya Freaney is a cardiologist and assistant professor of medicine at Northwestern joined ABC7 Wednesday morning.

Dr. Freaney spoke about how common high blood pressure is during pregnancy and also offered her best health advice for pregnant women.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW