Doctors call for heart health monitoring for postpartum women

Some Chicago doctors are pushing for postpartum monitoring of cardiovascular health.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heart health is top of mind this month, especially for women.

Many moms develop high blood pressure during pregnancy. It makes sense when you consider that the body is working extra hard to grow a baby.

But those who are affected have a higher risk of having heart problems after the baby is born.

Doctor Priya Freaney is a cardiologist and assistant professor of medicine at Northwestern joined ABC7 Wednesday morning.

Dr. Freaney spoke about how common high blood pressure is during pregnancy and also offered her best health advice for pregnant women.