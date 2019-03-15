Pregnant postal worker Kierra Coles missing from South Side since October 2018

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friends, loved ones and the National Association of Letter Carriers are asking for help finding 27-year-old Kierra Coles, a postal worker who was pregnant when she went missing from Chicago's South Side more than five months ago."Every day when I wake up, I just want to just scream, cry, holler," said Coles' mother Karen Phillips. "I just want her home."Coles has been missing since Oct. 2. She was last seen on surveillance video leaving her apartment at 81st Street and Vernon Avenue on Chicago's South Side wearing her postal worker uniform. Her vehicle was found in front of her apartment with her purse, cell phone, and a packed lunch still inside.Chicago police said "foul play is suspected."Coles was about three months pregnant when she disappeared.Still months later, loved-ones and colleagues continue to hold on to hope."Next month is the month she's supposed to have her baby," Phillips said, "so it's even harder now because I don't know if she's safe or what's going on with her."Thursday evening the National Association of Letter Carriers gathered at their union hall on South Wabash to ask for help to try to find her."This is not forgotten. It's not swept under the rug. It's not just a cold case. We're going to stay on top of this until they find some information for our sister," said Mack Julion with the National Association of Letter Carriers.In recent months, loved-ones have handed out flyers and even searched area woods, but after interviewing a number of people police said without more evidence the investigation is in a holding pattern."We're not pointing the finger of blame at any law enforcement, but we need more effort from the community. They've been giving us information, but we need to find directly where this child is at," said community activist Andrew Holmes.