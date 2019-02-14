Pregnant woman punched, kicked on CTA Red Line train near Addison stop

EMBED </>More Videos

A pregnant woman was attacked by a man on a CTA Red Line train near the Addison stop Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A pregnant woman was attacked by a man on a CTA Red Line train near the Addison stop Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the 25-year-old woman was on a northbound train near the Addison station at about 11:11 p.m. when a man punched and kicked her.

ABC7 Eyewitness News spoke with the woman, who only wished to be identified by her first name, Ashley. She said she felt alone as she endured the beating.

"It is ridiculous. Somebody should have done something," she said.

Ashley said she heard the man saying derogatory things about women prior to the attack. She ducked her head as he got in her face.

"I said, 'Sir, I am not going to fight you. I don't know you. Please don't put your hands on me,'" she said.

Ashley said she pushed the button to speak with the train operator as the man exited the train at Addison.

"I said, 'That was bogus. I'm a female and I'm pregnant,'" she said. "And once I said that he opened the doors again and attacked me."

The man ran down the stairs and out of the station after the attack.

Ashley told ABC7 Eyewitness News she tried asking a CTA employee for help and they responded, "What the f*** I'm going to do? I'm not the police."

Ashley said she's afraid to get back on a CTA train and is calling for more security.

"I think it would protect people riding the train because I'm not the only one who has gotten brutally attacked on the train," she said.
A CTA spokesperson said the company could not comment on the specific incident but that "any such response from an employee is unacceptable."

The suspect is described as a man, 30-40 years old, 5'5-5'9", 150-200 pounds and was wearing a brown jacket with a brown bag worn across his body and blue jeans.

Police are investigating. No one is in custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
CTAchicago crimeassaultChicagoLakeview
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke's wife speaks out after former CPD officer beaten in Conn. prison
Jussie Smollett attack: Police questioning 2 persons of interest
Illinois minimum wage bill raising hourly rate to $15 passes House
SEE INSIDE: Al Capone's home on Chicago's South Side for sale
McConnell: Trump will sign budget deal, declare emergency
Spring Training 2019: Cubs rain-soaked workouts in Mesa
Man caught on camera licking doorbell
Jussie Smollett: 'I am not weak'
Show More
Woman fatally struck by CTA train at Clinton
VIDEO: Woman dragged in violent purse snatching
Parents speak out about losing son to fentanyl overdose
Teen dies playing 'choking game'
Are your property taxes delinquent? Your home could be at risk
More News