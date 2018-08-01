The Chicago Police Department said there was a 10 percent drop in shootings and murders in the city in July, according to the latest crime statistics.Overall, the city had 59 murders last month, compared to 77 murders in July of 2017. There were 332 shooting victims, down from 415 victims last year.Hours before police released those numbers, a 13-year-old boy and his 23-year-old pregnant cousin were shot in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.They were sitting in a car in the 3700 block of West 28th Street around 9:45 p.m. when two people got out of a Toyota Corrolla and started shooting, police said.The boy suffered a gunshot wound to his hand, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.The woman was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.Area Central detectives were investigating.