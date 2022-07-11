Chicago mother who lost son in shooting to attend White House event marking passage of gun law

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- A Chicago mother who lost her son to gun violence was invited to the White House to commemorate the passing pf a bipartisan gun safety law.
Pamela Bosely and her son Trevon will be in attendance when President Joe Biden marks the passing of the Safer Communities Act.
Pamela's 18-year-old son, Terrell, was fatally shot on the grounds of a church in 2006.
Abc7 spoke with Pamela and Trevon on what the invitation to the celebration means to them.
They said this is a small step in the right direction, but there is still much to be accomplished.
The bill expands background checks encourages states to pass red flag laws and includes changes to the mental health system.
"It's bittersweet because it took over 30 years before they could come up with a bipartisan bill, but it takes little steps," Bosely said. "So the celebration, I am glad to be invited because we have been doing this fight since my son Terrell at the age of 18 in 2006, April 4, 2006, was shot and killed."
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will also be in attendance at the White House event, which comes one week after the Highland Park mass shooting.
