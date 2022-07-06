Alleged Highland Park shooter expected in bond court Wednesday after murder charges filed

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=12021671" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Lake County State's Attorney was joined by law enforcement to announce murder charges against suspected Highland Park parade shooter Robert Crimo III.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- The suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting that left seven people dead and dozens injured is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday morning.Robert Crimo III, 21, of Highwood was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said Tuesday. Dozens more charges are expected to be filed in the coming days."Attempt murder charges, aggravated discharge charges, aggravated battery charges: There will be dozens of more charges against Mr. Crimo," Rinehart said.If convicted, Crimo would be given a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole, according to Rinehart.He is due in bond court at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Prosecutors will ask for him to be held in custody without bond.Highland Park investigators also revealed Tuesday that Crimo planned the attack for weeks in advance and purchased the rifle he used legally.Crimo was arrested in Lake Forest Monday night after an hours-long manhunt.Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Chris Covelli said at a Tuesday morning press conference that Crimo fired more than 70 rounds into the parade.Covelli said Crimo planned the shooting for weeks and accessed the rooftop of a building using a fire escape ladder. After the shooting, Crimo reportedly left his rifle and climbed down to escape while wearing women's clothing to blend in and hide his facial tattoos.Covelli said Crimo then went to his mother's house and borrowed her 2010 Honda Fit, which he drove to the Madison, Wisconsin, area before returning to Illinois, where he was spotted and arrested.The weapon used in the shooting was purchased legally, Covelli said. A second AR-15-style rifle was in the car, which investigators believe was also purchased legally. They also found multiple handguns in the Highwood home where Crimo lived with his uncle.His uncle, Paul Crimo, said there were no warning signs before the attack.Crimo's parents released a statement through their attorney Tuesday, saying: "We are all mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, and this is a terrible tragedy for many families, the victims, the paradegoers, the community, and our own. Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to everybody.""The parents request that all respect their privacy as they try to sort thru this tragedy."Police said Tuesday Crimo was involved in two prior incidents in Highland Park, the most recent in September 2019 when a family member called police to report he had a knife collection and "was going to kill everyone," authorities said. Police removed knives from Crimo's possession.Months earlier, in April 2019, someone called police one week after learning Crimo tried to kill himself, police said. Police spoke with Crimo and his parents and learned mental health professionals were handling the situation."There was no probable cause to arrest. There were no complaints that were signed by any of the victims," Covelli said Tuesday.Officials said three months after the second incident, Crimo obtained a firearm owners ID card after being sponsored by his father. Illinois State Police said "there was insufficient basis to establish a clear and present danger and deny the FOID application."Authorities said the weapon used in the July 4 shooting was purchased after those incidents.Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering, speaking to CNN Tuesday morning, recalled meeting him as a young boy."He was a Cub Scout in my Cub Scout pack. Many years ago, he was just a little boy, a quiet little boy that I knew," she said. "I see this picture, and through the tattoos I see the little boy. It's heartbreaking. I don't know what got him to this point, but let's ask that question of so many people."A resident of Highwood for the last two years, Crimo lived in the back apartment of an uncle's home, who said his nephew had recently lost his job at a local Panera. He last saw him the day before the shooting."Hi, bye. Yeah, he was fine. Everything was normal," Paul Crimo said. "It's hard. It's -- I can't even believe it. And, I mean, I feel sorry for all the other families that lost their lives. My heart goes out to them and I just feel very bad."Crimo's arrest came more than eight hours after the rampage. Bobby Crimo never mentioned political views or talked about weapons or firearms, his uncle said.