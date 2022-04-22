Chicago Pride in the Park 2022 lineup includes Chainsmokers, Alesso, Rebecca Black

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's an annual event that fills Grant Park with music and plenty of pride: The lineup is set for "Pride in the Park."
It returns June 25 and 26.
The annual outdoor music festival features LGBTQ-plus performers, artists, vendors and more.
Headliners include The Chainsmokers and Alesso.
Rebecca Black will also be performing.
Tickets are now on sale at prideparkchi.com/tickets.
Last year, Pride in the Park took place after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. Although, its start was delayed due to weather.
