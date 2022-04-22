Chicago Pride in the Park 2022 lineup includes Chainsmokers, Alesso, Rebecca Black

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's an annual event that fills Grant Park with music and plenty of pride: The lineup is set for "Pride in the Park."It returns June 25 and 26.The annual outdoor music festival features LGBTQ-plus performers, artists, vendors and more.Headliners include The Chainsmokers and Alesso.Rebecca Black will also be performing.Tickets are now on sale atLast year, Pride in the Park took place after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. Although, its start was delayed due to weather.