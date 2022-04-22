LGBTQ+ Pride

Chicago Pride in the Park 2022 lineup includes Chainsmokers, Alesso, Rebecca Black

Pride Chicago: Annual outdoor music festival features LGBTQ+ performers, artists, vendors
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Pride in the Park resumes at Grant Park after storm delays

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's an annual event that fills Grant Park with music and plenty of pride: The lineup is set for "Pride in the Park."

It returns June 25 and 26.

The annual outdoor music festival features LGBTQ-plus performers, artists, vendors and more.

Headliners include The Chainsmokers and Alesso.

SEE MORE: Pride in the Park resumes at Grant Park with no storms expected

Rebecca Black will also be performing.

Tickets are now on sale at prideparkchi.com/tickets.

Last year, Pride in the Park took place after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. Although, its start was delayed due to weather.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopsouth looppridelgbtq+lgbtq+ pridelgbtqlgbtq pridepride monthgrant park
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LGBTQ+ PRIDE
STOMP Out Bullying panel aims to spark conversations in schools
Special exhibition in NYC marks 50 years of Title IX
On the Red Carpet at the GLAAD Media Awards
'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider reflects on White House visit
TOP STORIES
4 bodies found in Chicago River, Lake Michigan in a week: CPD
Woman charged with DUI in SW Side crash that decapitated woman
Family of Will County toddler found dead reaches $6.4M settlement
Former CPS theater director gets probation in student sex case
Security volunteers, martial artists to patrol CTA Red Line trains
Handyman appears in court in gruesome stabbing murder of mom
IL residents urged to take down bird feeders, baths
Show More
Monty the piping plover returns to Chicago, but where is Rose?
Bulls-Bucks game 3 at United Center Friday
Prosecutors identify suspect in disappearance of Madeleine McCann
Suburban man survives COVID after 116-day hospital stay
Chicago Weather: Rainy, cooler by the lake Friday
More TOP STORIES News