Pride in the Park resumes at Grant Park with no storms expected

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pride celebrations are back underway with no storms expected Sunday.

Weather issues in Chicago put the Pride in the Park festivities on pause Saturday, but they will resume Sunday.

Severe weather hit the Chicago area with tornado warnings and flash flooding. Sirens could be heard going off in Chicago neighborhoods, and Lake Shore Drive was impassable at times.

Some people were already on their way to the event when the severe weather moved into the area.

"Everybody was running in the streets, and the wind and the rain was like spiraling on the ground. It was really, really scary," said event attendee.

"People acted normal. I'm the only one panicking. 'Should we get off? Should we not?' The winds whipping but rain or shine," said another event attendee.

The festival is expected to start in Grant Park at 3 p.m. Sunday.
