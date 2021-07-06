explosion

Propane explosion levels Michigan house; no one injured

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLS) -- A propane explosion leveled a Michigan house just minutes after a newspaper delivery man got the family to safety. It was all caught on video.

The video was released by the Plainfield Fire Department, and was taken early on July 4. When their crews arrived, a fire was burning in the garage and spreading through the rest of te house.


Shortly after emergency crews arrived on scene, the large explosion caused the fire to rapidly spread throughout the home, fire officials said. A firefighter is seen walking toward the burning home in the video; the blast forces him back down the driveway.

The homeowner told firefighters there was a 100 lbs. propane tank in the garage. No one was hurt in the explosion.
