Illinois Senate expected to vote on assault weapons ban about 6 months after Highland Park shooting

The Illinois Senate is expected to vote on an assault weapons ban bill roughly six months about a mass shooting in Highland Park, IL.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois State Senate is meeting on Sunday to take up a ban on assault weapons.

There could be more changes to the bill that would ban the sale of assault-style weapons and high capacity magazines in Illinois as the legislation moves to the Senate for a vote.

Lawmakers in Springfield moved one step closer to banning assault weapons in Illinois. The House voted to pass the bill late Thursday night after a compromise deal to tweak the Protect Illinois Communities Act.

The legislation would still ban the sale of assault style weapons, but would raise the threshold for banned high capacity magazines to those with more than 12 rounds. It also bans rapid fire devices.

Those who own assault style weapons would have 300 days to report their serial numbers to state police. And while the proposed law would require those who own higher capacity magazines to convert, dispose, or sell them within 90 days, it doesn't raise the age for a FOID card from 18 to 21.

"While people were sleeping, the Democrats were pushing through an unconstitutional attack on our Second Amendment rights. This is an attack on law abiding citizens," said Republican Rep. Dan Caulkins of Decatur.

Progression of the legislation comes roughly six months after the deadly parade shooting in Highland Park last summer that left seven people dead and dozens more wounded.

"This will save many, many lives. The states that have adopted assault weapon bans and high capacity magazine bans have seen a drop in gun deaths and gun violence," said the bill's original sponsor, Democratic Rep. Bob Morgan of Highwood.

Lawmakers will return to Springfield on Sunday night.