Gov. JB Pritzker set to be inaugurated for 2nd term

Inauguration comes as state senate continues to work on an assault weapons bill

It's Inauguration Day for Illinois Governor JB Pritzker in Springfield as work in state Senate on assault weapons bill continues.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- It's Inauguration Day in Springfield as Governor JB Pritzker takes the oath of office for a second term.

It comes as lawmakers continue to work on legislation to ban assault weapons in Illinois.

Governor Pritzker is set to be sworn into his second term in office at 11:30 a.m. in Springfield.

The ceremonies begin with an interfaith church service at 9 a.m., followed by an inauguration celebration later this evening at the State Fairgrounds.

But, Monday's political party comes on the heels of the state's potentially historic assault weapons ban, now facing trouble in the senate.

Senate President Don Harmon introduced an amendment, which removes language that requires current assault weapons owners in the state to report the weapon's serial number to Illinois State Police.

The senate is expected to further modify its version of the bill over the next day or two, before heading to the floor for a vote

Lauren Harper, a leader from Moms Demand Action, said her group wants to see the language back in the bill.

"We have been speed-dating senators, going door-to-door and knocking on their doors and talking to them about what we really need in the bill," Harper said. "We want to serialization and registration put back into the bill."

Governor JB Pritzker responded to the move, saying "The people of this state deserve a real assault weapons ban, one that has a real accounting of the weapons currently in circulation... and the current version in the Senate falls short."

Also being sworn in Monday are Lieutenant Governor Julianna Stratton and new Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, replacing Jesse White, who is retiring after 24 years of service to the state.