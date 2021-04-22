adam toledo

Protesters demand Kim Foxx apologize for Adam Toledo video statements by prosecutor

Protesters demand Kim Foxx apologize for Adam Toledo statements by prosecutor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of protesters from the Little Village Community Council held a demonstration outside Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office, demanding apologies in action related to how her office has handled the Adam Toledo shooting.

Protesters demanded Foxx apologize to the residents of Little Village, file murder charges against the officer who shot Toledo, and both apologize for and fire the prosecutor who misstated facts about the shooting in court.

Police arrested 21-year-old Ruben Roman, the man they say was with the teen just seconds before an officer shot and killed him.



Police arrested 21-year-old Ruben Roman, the man they say was with the teen just seconds before an officer shot and killed him.

In Roman's court appearance earlier in April, prosecutor Jim Murphy described police body camera footage of the shooting, saying it showed Toledo with a gun in his right hand. In court, Murphy said when Toledo turned toward the officer, the officer shot him in the chest.

The split second decision by the Chicago police officer is under scrutiny as video is released of the fatal shooting.



What he did not mention was that Toledo had actually dropped the gun less than a second before Officer Eric Stillman fired the fatal shot.

The court statements came days before the Civilian Office of Police Accountability released the video that did in fact show Toledo dropping the gun.

Police had also initially said their officer had shot Toledo after an "armed confrontation." CPD Superintendent David Brown answered Thursday for that misinformation.

"I do not like the generic 'armed confrontation,' and I've asked my comms folks to cease and desist using that as a description of things unproven yet," Brown said. "It may prove to be an armed confrontation, but until then let's refer to things much more generically, until we know for sure."

State's Attorney Foxx said she takes responsibility for her prosecutor's misstatement and said she should have known what he would say in court. The prosecutor has been placed on administrative leave.
