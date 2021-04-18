Chicago protest Little Village: Thousands march for justice in Adam Toledo CPD killing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10526515" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Demonstrators gather to march in Chicago's Little Village, demanding justice and police reform, following the police killing of 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands walked through the city's Little Village neighborhood Sunday, demanding justice for 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who was shot and killed by Chicago police."We are not going to stand for it. That is why we are all here. It takes all of us," said demonstrator Brayhan Martinez.The fatal shooting was captured on newly released body camera footage and surveillance video, sparking large demonstrations across the city."As a Little Village citizen, I became numb to the violence but this was my breaking point," said another demonstrator.On March 29, Chicago police were responding to gunshots in the area when they encountered Toledo in an alley.The footage shows an officer chasing after the teen, yelling at him to stop, show his hands and "drop it."The officer reported seeing a gun in Toledo's hand, which police said is evident in a freeze-frame.However, less than a second later, the teen's hands moved up without a gun and he was shot once in the chest."The fact it was at the hands of a policeman totally broke me," said a demonstrator.This is the second major planned demonstration against the Chicago Police Department since the city released the video last week.Community groups handed out flowers to the demonstrators, each one laid down at the growing memorial for the teen."We will ask the community to drop the flowers in front of the spot where it happened," said Diana Franco with New Life Center. "We are leaving something for Adam. Something we can do that we did not do for him before."