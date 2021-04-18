adam toledo

Chicago protest Little Village: Thousands march for justice in Adam Toledo CPD killing

By Alexis McAdams
EMBED <>More Videos

Little Village Peace March for Adam Toledo expects thousands following CPD killing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands walked through the city's Little Village neighborhood Sunday, demanding justice for 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who was shot and killed by Chicago police.

"We are not going to stand for it. That is why we are all here. It takes all of us," said demonstrator Brayhan Martinez.

WATCH | Adam Toledo Peace March in Little Village after teen killed by police
EMBED More News Videos

Demonstrators gather to march in Chicago's Little Village, demanding justice and police reform, following the police killing of 13-year-old Adam Toledo.



The fatal shooting was captured on newly released body camera footage and surveillance video, sparking large demonstrations across the city.

"As a Little Village citizen, I became numb to the violence but this was my breaking point," said another demonstrator.

On March 29, Chicago police were responding to gunshots in the area when they encountered Toledo in an alley.

RELATED: Video of teen killed in Chicago police shooting released by COPA

EMBED More News Videos

(1 of 13)

The split second decision by the Chicago police officer is under scrutiny as video is released of the fatal shooting.



The footage shows an officer chasing after the teen, yelling at him to stop, show his hands and "drop it."

The officer reported seeing a gun in Toledo's hand, which police said is evident in a freeze-frame.

However, less than a second later, the teen's hands moved up without a gun and he was shot once in the chest.

RELATED: Chicago Police Officer Eric Stillman, who fatally shot Adam Toledo, had 3 misconduct complaints in 5 years with CPD, watchdog group says

"The fact it was at the hands of a policeman totally broke me," said a demonstrator.

This is the second major planned demonstration against the Chicago Police Department since the city released the video last week.

WATCH | Hundreds of demonstrators gather in Logan Square to demand justice for Adam Toledo
EMBED More News Videos

Demonstrators are rallying in Logan Square Park with plans to march to Mayor Lori Lightfoot's house nearby.



Community groups handed out flowers to the demonstrators, each one laid down at the growing memorial for the teen.

"We will ask the community to drop the flowers in front of the spot where it happened," said Diana Franco with New Life Center. "We are leaving something for Adam. Something we can do that we did not do for him before."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolittle villageadam toledoprotestpolice shootingchicago violencerallychicago police departmentmemorial
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ADAM TOLEDO
CPD prepared for Chicago protests after thousands gather in Logan Square
Cook County attorney placed on leave after false claim in Toledo case
CPD officer who killed teen had 3 complaints in 5 years, watchdog group says
Thousands march to demand justice for Adam Toledo in Logan Square
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot addresses resignation rumors
Girl, 7, killed; man in serious condition after shot on West Side
Person of interest in custody after 3 killed, at least 3 injured in Kenosha bar shooting, officials say
American Idol: Here are the top 9!
South Side student accepted to 25 colleges earns $1M in scholarships
16 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Why women, younger people have more vaccine side effects
Show More
Austin police ID suspect in Austin shooting that left 3 dead
Student killed at TN school fought with girlfriend before deadly police shooting, girl's mom says
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, patchy frost Sunday night
Alma Wahlberg, mother of Mark, Donnie Wahlberg, dies at 78
Our Chicago: Protecting the environment and addressing climate change
More TOP STORIES News