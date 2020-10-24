Protestors say deadly force was unnecessary in Little Village police shooting; COPA investigating

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A day after a deadly Chicago police shooting, members of the Little Village neighborhood are demanding answers.The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Saturday morning that Marc A. Nevarez, 25, was killed as Chicago police officers responded to a call of shots fired in the Southwest Side neighborhood Friday afternoon.Police claim Nevarez was armed and a suspect in the initial shooting they were responding to, but protesters argue that the deadly force wasn't necessary.Many gather in protest to demand justice for 25-year-old Marc Nevarez, just a day after he's shot and killed by Chicago police in the city's Southwest Side."We're here again because [Friday] a 25-year-old was killed by the hands of the police as he was running away. He was killed in his back. He was not a danger to the public," said community activist Maria Lara.Authorities said Nevarez was killed by officers who were responding to a shot spotter alert Friday afternoon after the law enforcement technology picked up on gunfire near West 24th Street and South Hamlin Avenue.Police officials said the officers arrived just in time to see a grey Ford Focus driving away. The vehicle's driver ended up crashing as officers attempted to stop the car.According to investigators Nevarez, who was the driver, was armed and shot by police as he tried to run away."When this story first broke out the details were all over the place," said fellow activist Ana Solano. "There were a lot of inconsistencies. I think that is just a reflection that the police cannot be trusted."Another man and a woman were also seen running from the vehicle. The man was taken into custody, but the woman is said to still be on the loose, according to police.Two guns were recovered from the scene, according to police. A revolver was found where Nevarez was shot and a semi-automatic was discovered on the backseat floor of the car.A man who suffered a graze wound to the head during the initial attack is said to be okay, officials said."What's unclear is, did this young man even fire a weapon? Did he even have a weapon," said Mark Clements with the Chicago Torture Justice Center.The group is calling for police funding to go to community resources."In a healthy community, there is no crime," protestor Emma Morales said. "Obviously the system is not working."The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is now investigating the fatal shooting, however, the groups said they don't trust the system and want the Civilian Police Accountability Council to investigate the incident.Any officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days, CPD said.