Nearly $28K taken from R. Kelly's inmate commissary account for restitution in New York conviction

NEW YORK (WLS) -- R. Kelly might have to cut back on spending from his inmate commissary account after a judge granted a motion Friday to take nearly $28,000 from the account, according to court records.

The funds will be issued to the Clerk of Court for the Eastern District of New York in connection to his sex trafficking conviction in the state.

The money is said to go into an interest-bearing account that will be used for restitution, which has not yet been determined, as well as special assessment fees associated to the case, according to court documents.

If the interest-bearing account exceeds the amount of restitution and special assessments imposed, the remaining balance will then be applied to a fine and JTVA assessment, the order states.

Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of leading a criminal enterprise that recruited women and girls for sex. The charges also included a bribery scheme involving a public official to get a fake ID for the late singer Aaliyah so the two could get married when she was 15.

Kelly is also currently on trial for child pornography charges in Chicago.