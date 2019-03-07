Real Estate

Lincoln Yards development plan passes Zoning Committee

The Lincoln Yards development will now include more affordable housing options, 2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins announced Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council Zoning Committee passed the controversial Lincoln Yards development Thursday afternoon.

The plan passed by a vote of 9-4.

Lincoln Yards is a multi-use project set to be placed on the former Finkl Steel site on the Northwest Side, covering about 55 acres of riverfront land between North and Webster avenues. Neighbors are concerned about how the development will impact traffic flow and how schools will handle an influx of new residents, among other issues. Proponents say the project will create jobs and bring economic development to the area.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel is eager to get the project passed before he leaves office in May, though mayoral candidates Toni Preckwinkle and Lori Lightfoot, some community groups and two neighboring aldermen had asked for a delay in the Zoning Committee vote until after a new mayor and city council are sworn in.

Last month, Chicago's Community Development Commission voted $800 million in TIF money to be used for the mixed use development.

"We are tired of hearing we don't have the money for special ed teachers, for bilingual services, for clinicians, counselors, every time we ask we are told there is not money," said Jhoanna Maldonado, a CPS teacher who was protesting the plan.
