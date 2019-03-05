More affordable housing added to Lincoln Yards development plan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Lincoln Yards development will now include more affordable housing options, 2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins announced Tuesday.Lincoln Yards is a multi-use project set to be placed on the former Finkl Steel site on the North Side.Alderman Hopkins hopes to make the new Lincoln Yards development project more affordable, by doubling the affordable housing that will be made available, and he is getting more support from other City Council members and affordable housing advocates."People from across the city are now screaming out that we need more affordable housing for working class people throughout the city of Chicago, not just in one community, but in all communities," said 27th Ward Alderman Walter Burnett.Last month, Chicago's Community Development Commission voted $800 million in TIF money to be used for the mixed use development along the North Branch of the Chicago RiverThe project and the use of TIF money has the backing of Alderman Hopkins. He said public money will only be spent on infrastructure, including three new bridges over the Chicago River, road improvements and a new Metra station.With the number of affordable housing units now being doubled to 1,200, advocates support his changes."Did we get everything we want in these changes? Absolutely not, but we got enough to say that we support these changes and revisions," said Diane Limas of Communities United.Alderman Hopkins said he anticipates full support from the Zoning Committee and eventually the City Council.