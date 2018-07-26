MINOOKA, Ill. (WLS) --A lakeside Minooka home, custom designed with an active family in mind, is on the market for a newly-lowered price of $544,900.
The three bedroom, two-point-two bathroom house offers unique accommodations including an indoor synthetic ice hockey rink, full home gym, a pool table and an indoor climbing wall found inside one of the bedrooms.
Additionally, the 3,600-square-foot house opens to a rolling backyard, offering potential owners a private lake beach, dock and boat slip.
