East Garfield Park vacant lot to be transformed into environmentally-friendly development

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A large vacant lot on Chicago's West Side will be transformed into an environmentally-friendly development, the mayor's office announced Wednesday."Garfield Green" in the city's East Garfield Park neighborhood will have mixed-income housing units, retail space and 20,000 sq.-ft. of open space for the public to enjoy.The buildings will also address climate change by using solar panels and a green roof to grow food.This is part of the "Reinventing Cities" competition. Mayor Emanuel is expected to share more details about the project on Wednesday.