Plans unveiled for 3 new skyscrapers along Lake Michigan

Revised plans to build three skyscrapers on Chicago's lakefront were unveiled at a meeting Wednesday night.Alderman Brendan Reilly hosted the community meeting after he shot down the previous plan for the project.At the meeting, Magellan Development Group unveiled a revised proposal to build three towers at the key juncture of Lake Michigan and the Chicago River in the northeast corner of the Lakeshore East neighborhoodThe project would include skyscrapers 80, 50 and 40 stories tall. The 80-story building would be one of the tallest along Lake Michigan.The plan includes up to 1,700 residential units across the three towers, with a mix of luxury apartments and condominiums.A previous plan was rejected by Alderman Reilly after concerns from residents.The new plan eliminates a proposed hotel and repositions one tower. That was in response to concerns about car and pedestrian traffic along with security, and accessibility of park space.Support from the alderman definitely a plus in moving this forward. The project still has to win zoning approval.