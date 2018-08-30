REAL ESTATE

Plans unveiled for 3 new skyscrapers along Lake Michigan

EMBED </>More Videos

Revised plans to build three skyscrapers on Chicago's lakefront were unveiled at a meeting Wednesday night.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Revised plans to build three skyscrapers on Chicago's lakefront were unveiled at a meeting Wednesday night.

Alderman Brendan Reilly hosted the community meeting after he shot down the previous plan for the project.

At the meeting, Magellan Development Group unveiled a revised proposal to build three towers at the key juncture of Lake Michigan and the Chicago River in the northeast corner of the Lakeshore East neighborhood

The project would include skyscrapers 80, 50 and 40 stories tall. The 80-story building would be one of the tallest along Lake Michigan.

The plan includes up to 1,700 residential units across the three towers, with a mix of luxury apartments and condominiums.

A previous plan was rejected by Alderman Reilly after concerns from residents.

The new plan eliminates a proposed hotel and repositions one tower. That was in response to concerns about car and pedestrian traffic along with security, and accessibility of park space.

Support from the alderman definitely a plus in moving this forward. The project still has to win zoning approval.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateskyscraperChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,500 rent you in Rogers Park, right now?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Lincoln Park, explored
What does $1,300 rent you in Forest Park, today?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in West Town, Chicago
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Couple says strangers hijacked their hotel reservation, racked up huge bill
Woman, 23, fatally shot in South Shore road rage incident identified
Angry Willowbrook residents pack meeting on carcinogenic gas
Mysterious doorbell ringer safe after boyfriend's suicide
Woman explains why she posted video of mystery doorbell ringer
Vacant big box stores creating big problems in the suburbs
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy morning clears into a beautiful, cool Thursday
Disturbing details of West Town sex assault, beating revealed at bond hearing
Show More
High school kicker scores 8 field goals, breaks state record
Verizon apologizes for throttling firefighter data speeds while they battled wildfires
More than 450 arrested in national sex buyer sting, 84 in Illinois
Zobrist hits RBI single in 11th, Cubs beat Mets 2-1
More News