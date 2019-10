Greater Lansing Association of REALTORS

LANSING, Mich. (WLS) -- A real estate listing in Lansing, Michigan is getting a lot of attention on the internet.It's because the "Ghostface" villain character from the "Scream" movies is photobombing the listing.The photos show Ghostface raking leaves in the backyard, preparing to carve a pumpkin and going to the bathroom.The man behind the mask is actually the real estate agent.He said since we're so close to Halloween he thought this was a unique way to sell the home.The house was built in 1911 and is listed on Zillow at $105,000.