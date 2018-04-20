REAL ESTATE

Chance the Rapper buying $4M Chicago condo, report says

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chance the Rapper is apparently celebrating his 25th birthday this week with a big purchase - a $4 million condo in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood.

Crain's Chicago Business reports the Chicago rapper is in the process of buying a 4,500-square-foot condo at 600 N. Fairbanks Court.
According to the real estate listing, the V-shaped 3-bedroom, 3.5 bath home was built in 2007 and listed for $4,025,000.

The contemporary residence offers expansive views of the Chicago skyline and Lake Michigan from three terraces, as well as a soundproofed library, bar and sauna.

