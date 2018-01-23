REAL ESTATE

Schaumburg ranked as best place to live in Illinois by Money magazine

Schaumburg, Ill. (Shutterstock)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) --
The village of Schaumburg has been ranked the Best Place to Live in Illinois by Money magazine.

Criteria for the list are strong economic and education performance and affordability as well as convenience, safety and a pleasant way of life.

"It is no surprise to me that Schaumburg came out on top as the Best Place to Live in Illinois," said Village President Al Larson. "The village offers a high quality of life to those who come here to live, work, visit, and raise a family. Our amenities are one-of-a-kind, and Schaumburg is proud to provide such a wealth of resources that are both convenient and appealing to the public."

Money magazine points to the Prairie Center for the Arts, Trickster Art Gallery, Legoland Discovery Center, Woodfield Mall and Schaumburg's library as reasons for picking the suburb.

To see the full list for the best place to live in every state, click here. Money magazine had previously ranked Schaumburg as the 9th best place to live in the U.S.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatemoneyreal estatehousingfamilyeconomyentertainmentparkSchaumburgIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Schaumburg named one of the best places to live in the US
REAL ESTATE
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Noble Square, Chicago
What does $1,400 rent you in Rogers Park, today?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in Montclare, Chicago
What does $1,500 rent you in Ravenswood, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Loop, right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News