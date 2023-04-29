National Rebuilding Day: Nonprofit brings free home repairs, improvements to Englewood, Cook County

Rebuilding Together of Metro Chicago is providing home repairs and improvements to help rebuild neighborhoods in Englewood, Chicago and Cook County.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On National Rebuilding Day, it was neighbors helping neighbors as a local nonprofit renovated homes for free.

"Prices are going up, but people's salaries and wages are not going up," said 17th Ward Alderman David Moore. "When we can do something like this, it makes a big difference."

Rebuilding Together of Metro Chicago, a nonprofit which works to revitalize homes and neighborhoods, is making repairs Saturday to scores of homes across Englewood and suburban Cook County with the help of over 1,500 volunteers.

"These opportunities for the reinvestment in our homeowners who have conditions that would potentially result in enforcement action, this is the opportunity to have the reinvestment in their properties," Department of Buildings First Deputy Commissioner Marlene Hopkins said.

Vera Thomas has called her Englewood house on West 72nd Street home for more than 15 years, and on Saturday, is got some much needed TLC. Thomas is one of 77 homeowners blessed with these repairs.

"I am so happy and grateful that I was chosen out of the many, when I could've just been passed by," Thomas said.

Thomas received a new washer, dryer, stove and kitchen sink.

Additionally, the walls of her home got a fresh coat of paint and some upgrades were made to the home's plumbing and electrical systems, along with the installation of new handrails and grab bars. All of this was provided with absolutely no cost to Thomas.

"Today is about the best that Chicago brings forward for our communities, for Chicago communities," 15th Ward Alderman Raymond Lopez said.

Lopez said that with hundreds of applicants applying each year for these projects, there is a dire need across Chicago.

"There were 450 people who applied this year and only 77 chosen, so we know the need is great and it's time Chicago put its money where its mouth is and help all of our families rebuild together," Lopez said.