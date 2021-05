Chicago Archdiocese reinstates Father Michael Pfleger as St. Sabina pastor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Father Michael Pfleger has been reinstated as pastor of Saint Sabina Catholic Church on Chicago's South Side.Pfleger had been under investigation by the Chicago Archdiocese after two men came forward claiming they there were sexually assaulted by Pfleger when they were board.An Archdiocese Review Board has found that there is "no reason to suspect Father Pfleger is guilty of these allegations."Cardinal Blase Cupich has asked Pfleger to take two weeks to prepare for his return.Father Pfleger will talk with reporters later Monday.Full letter from Cardinal Blase Cupich: