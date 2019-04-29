Religion & Spirituality

Chicago area vigils held after Sri Lanka terrorist attacks

By
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A week after hundreds of people were killed in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, local vigils were held on Sunday.

In Naperville, people of faiths came together to show their solidarity. Worshipers from the Islamic Center of Naperville gathering outside St. Margaret Mary Parish.

"We have to show our solidarity with other people from different religions. We wanted to show them that we are fighting together to defeat this act of terrorism," said Arshed Aroos, of the Islamic Center of Naperville.

They held signs, pushing for unity, calling for love not hate.

And this Catholic church responded in-kind.

"In the world today it seems there is so much conflict and polarity and polarization, it's just terrible so I think it is wonderful when people reach out across borders and embrace one another," said Father Paul Hottinger, of St. Margaret Mary Parish.

The Islamic Center of Naperville kept the conversation going with an open house Sunday afternoon, including booths set up to teach about Islam.

Organizers believe education is key to bridging divides.

"We are humans. We all belong and are keepers of this earth and the world we live in. So no matter what your faith background is it is important that we all remember that we are connected in the same way," said attendee Antoinette Evans.

Organizers hope to build a stronger community.

"We have to come together in order to prevent this kind of horrific, barbaric acts," Aroos said.

Also on Sunday, a candlelight vigil was held for religious tolerance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitynapervilleauroramuslimscatholic churchvigilterror attack
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Show More
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News