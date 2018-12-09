Glendale Heights priest removed after inappropriate sexual contact with teen

A Glendale Heights priest was permanently removed from his post after admitting to having sexual contact with a teenager girl more than 35 years ago.Rev. Mark Jendrysik was removed as pastor of St. Matthew Parish, the Diocese of Joliet said Sunday in a statement.The incident involving the teenager girl occurred when Jendrysik was a seminarian serving a summer internship in the Diocese of Joliet. The matter was reported to law enforcement and prosecuting authorities, the diocese said."On behalf of the Diocese of Joliet, Bishop Conlon expresses his deepest regrets and apology to the victim. The reporting of such incidents is emotionally difficult, and the victim in this case has shown great courage in coming forward," a diocese statement said.Anyone with information about inappropriate behavior by Jendrysik or any other adult representing the Diocese of Joliet is encouraged to contact civil authorities or the Illinois Clergy Abuse Hotline 888-414-7678) and the Diocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator 815-263-6467.