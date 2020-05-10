Reopening Indiana: Churches cautiously hold first in-person services Sunday amid COVID-19 crisis

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WLS) -- It's the first Sunday that some churches in Indiana can have in-person services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Leaders are urging congregations to take precautions, as the state reported 1,362 deaths and more than 23,000 COVID-19 cases statewide Saturday.Gov. Eric Holcomb's updated executive order limits social gatherings to 25 people or fewer, but houses of worship like Heartland Christian Center in Valparaiso are now allowed to have as many people as social distancing allows.The church posted video of preparations on its Facebook page. It shows members disinfecting the inside of the church sanctuary, as well as chairs set up for worshipers that are 6 feet apart to comply with state health guidelines concerning social distancing."We're not foolish. It's not business as usual," lead Pastor Dr. Phil Willingham said. "We won't be shaking hands and hugging each other. We've got social distancing happening. We're in the faithful mindset."Heartland planned for two services Sunday morning, at 8:15 and 9:45 a.m."I think people are excited to get back out again," Willingham said. "I think at some point, the government (is) recognizing ... people want their opportunity to make choices again."For now, other major church groups in Indiana, including the Diocese of Gary, are holding off on holding public services or masses.Early Sunday, Heartland Christian's lead pastor said there will be greeters holding open doors so they won't be touched as congregants enter, and a giant screen will still be displaying the service outside for those who prefer to drive up. The service is also available online.Church leaders removed about 600 seats from the 1,000-seat auditorium to enable better social distancing, but Heartland was not requiring face masks Sunday, Willingham said."If you want to wear a face mask you absolutely can, we're not going to require that. It's just kind of awkward for some people. Even speaking, it would be difficult to speak for 45 minutes with a mask on. It's just one of those things where I think it's personal responsibility," he said.Churches like Heartland will likely set the tone for other places of worship throughout the state, as COVID-19 restrictions continue to lift.