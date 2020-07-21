back to school

Enrollment deadlines loom, parents must choose between remote or in-person back-to-school plan

By
As more school districts announce their back-to-school plans, the deadline is looming for parents to choose between learning remotely or returning to the classroom this fall.

A survey by the app TruePublic found that 45% of parents in Illinois are not comfortable with sending kids back to school.

That's why Sunil Prasad, a parent of two children in Naperville School District 203, said he opted for remote learning and enrolling them in an online academy as a safety measure.

"I'm as strong as my neighbor, my community, the city the country," said Prasad. "It's an infectious disease we are dealing with."

The deadline to enroll in Naperville's online academy is Wednesday. The other option is a hybrid of in-person instruction and e-learning. Many parents and students say there is no perfect choice.

"I wanted to do the online version but I definitely liked the hybrid kind because I could see my friends," said student Nithik Prasad.

That's why Lara Krupicka said she chose the hybrid model for her high school junior.

"She's highly social, she needs personal interaction, so we felt like we need the hybrid to give her that in person and help socially and learning," said Krupicka.

The only choice for Stevenson High School students in Lincolnshire is remote learning, likely through January.

A Stevenson High School spokesperson said, "All of the procedures and protocols required to ensure student and adult safety would have created an unhealthy learning environment for our students and teachers, and would have presented formidable logistical challenges that would be very difficult to overcome."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnapervillelincolnshireback to schoolhigh schoolcoronavirus illinoislearn from hometeacherscovid 19 pandemicstudentscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BACK TO SCHOOL
'I will not sacrifice myself,' teacher says about school debate
Teachers push for remote learning for upcoming school year
Oak Park and River Forest High School will likely start the fall semester at home
CTU voices concerns on possibility of schools reopening in fall
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Federal agents will deploy to Chicago as part of anti-violence effort
Guthrie's Tavern closing as city reimposes COVID-19 restrictions
Reports of missing mail continue, Congressman Rush to hold Town Hall
Trump says COVID-19 in US will get worse before it gets better
Illinois reports 955 new COVID-19 cases
Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Booth Cottage rolls to new site
U-46 Elgin School District proposed plan calls for remote learning until October
Show More
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms
Chicago's Riverwalk is getting more artsy
Couple under house arrest says they're getting hateful comments
'I will not sacrifice myself,' teacher says about school debate
Kansas added to Chicago travel quarantine order, Wis. could be next
More TOP STORIES News